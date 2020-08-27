BMC Sets Up One More COVID Care Centre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to provide proper isolation and quarantine facility to asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up another COVID Care Centre (CCC) on Wednesday at AKANSHYA – Urban Hostel, Pokhariput, in Odisha capital.

The 50-bedded COVID Care Centre was formally opened today with the visit of Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA and Hon’ble Minister, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Shri Ashok Chandra Panda this afternoon in presence of BMC Commissioner, Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The new facility is the first COVID Care Centre which was developed with the contribution from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds of Ekamra Constituency in Bhubaneswar. The facility was established with an investment of around Rs 50 lakh.

The centre has hygienic premises to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria. A dedicated medical team comprising two doctors, three staff nurse, ANM, ASHA workers, paramedics or nurses, housekeeping and support staff were deployed at the centre to ensure round the clock care to the patients.

“This COVID Care Centre has been set up under MLALAD funds to provide treatment and care to asymptomatic covid patients of the city. And, I am confident it will strengthen BMC’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Hon’ble Minister Shri Ashok Chandra Panda.

The Civic Body has also appointed as nodal officer for overall coordination and supervision purpose.

An ambulance with advanced life-saving support has been stationed at the facility in standby mode for immediate referral of moderate symptomatic cases to designated hospital with due precautions as per referral SOP in case of emergency. There is also a provision for a healthy nutritious diet according to a specially prepared diet plan so as to boost the immunity of the patients as well as provide much-needed nutrition as per the Government guidelines.

Among other officials who were present at the occasion are Shri Surath Chandra Mallick, Additional Commissioner, Shri Kamaljit Das, Deputy Commissioner of BMC and ADUPHO (Additional District Urban Public Health Officer), Dr. C.V.S.N. Rao.

Notably, this is the sixth COVID Care Centre in Bhubaneswar having total bed strength over 370 to accommodate asymptomatic and mild asymptomatic patients.

Earlier, a COVID Health Centre (CHC) having 60 beds at Urban Community Health Centre, Patia, and another at Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC), Dumduma area were set up for the treatment of mildly symptomatic individuals. Similar facilities were established at High-Tech Medical College campus and another at the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Jaydev Vihar and Hostel No- 2 of Trident College.

Related

comments