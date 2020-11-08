Jammu and Kashmir reports 532 new positive cases, 91225 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 532 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 208 from Jammu division and 324 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 98337. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 688 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 254 from Jammu Division and 434 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 98337 positive cases, 5584 are Active Positive, 91225 have recovered and 1528 have died; 515 in Jammu division and 1013 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2461279 test results available, 2362942 samples have been tested as negative till November 07, 2020.

Till date 666639 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15430 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5584 in isolation and 43265 in home surveillance. Besides, 600832 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 20291 positive cases (including 132 cases reported today) with 1373 Active Positive, 18544 recovered (including 132 cases recovered today), 374 deaths; Baramulla has 6451 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 1045 Active Positive, 5257 recovered (including 179 cases recovered today), 149 deaths; Pulwama reported 4760 positive cases (including 15 case reported today) with 181 active positive cases, 4496 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Kulgam has 2509 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 83 Active Positive, 2378 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2252 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 97 Active Positive, 2120 recovered (including 06 cases reported today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4293 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 181 Active Positive, 4037 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Budgam has 6218 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 283 Active Positive and 5840 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 95 deaths; Kupwara has 4657 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 449 Active Positive, 4135 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Bandipora has 4120 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 161 Active Positive, 3913 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3690 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 221 active positive cases, 3434 recoveries (including 32 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 18275 positive cases (including 96 cases reported today) with 644 active positive cases, 17365 recoveries (including 106 cases recovered today), 266 deaths; Rajouri has 3259 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 90 active positive cases, 3121 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1680 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 109 active positive, 1553 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2503 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 49 Active positive, 2421 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Udhampur has 2824 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 166 active positive cases, 2626 recovered (including 28 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2210 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 77 Active Positive, 2108 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2704 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 96 active positive cases, 2560 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Poonch has 2290 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 98 active positive, 2170 recoveries (including 10 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1327 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 58 active positive, 1261 recoveries (including 63 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2024 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 123 active positive cases and 1886 recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 98337 positive cases in J&K 9975 have been reported as travelers while 88362 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1082 vacant beds and 136 CCU beds where 92 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1788 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 127 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2870 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 219 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.63 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

