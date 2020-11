Bhubanneswar: As predicted by the Regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) here, many places in the State witnessed a in the mercury with Sonepur emerging the coldest place with temperature falling below 15 degree Celsius to 9.6° degree on Sunday.

11 places in Odisha record temperature below 15° C. Sonepur records lowest 9.6° C followed by Phulbani and Daringbadi with 10.5° C each.

