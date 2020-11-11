Jammu and Kashmir reports 492 new positive cases, 92880 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 492 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 206 from Jammu division and 286 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 99844. Also 07 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 06 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 635 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 200 from Jammu Division and 435 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 99844 positive cases, 5415 are Active Positive, 92880 have recovered and 1549 have died; 520 in Jammu division and 1029 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2529786 test results available, 2429942 samples have been tested as negative till November 09, 2020.

Till date 698310 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15844 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5415 in isolation and 41306 in home surveillance. Besides, 634196 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 20705 positive cases (including 131 cases reported today) with 1405 Active Positive, 18917 recovered (including 151 cases recovered today), 383 deaths; Baramulla has 6554 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 810 Active Positive, 5593 recovered (including 119 cases recovered today), 151 deaths; Pulwama reported 4793 positive cases (including 09 case reported today) with 144 active positive cases, 4565 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Kulgam has 2529 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 85 Active Positive, 2396 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2264 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 89 Active Positive, 2140 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4345 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 181 Active Positive, 4089 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Budgam has 6314 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 301 Active Positive and 5918 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 95 deaths; Kupwara has 4702 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 424 Active Positive, 4203 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Bandipora has 4167 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 165 Active Positive, 3954 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today), 48 deaths and Ganderbal has 3803 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 284 active positive cases, 3484 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 18562 positive cases (including 93 cases reported today) with 622 active positive cases, 17669 recoveries (including 95 cases recovered today), 271 deaths; Rajouri has 3274 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 87 active positive cases, 3139 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1697 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 97 active positive, 1582 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2539 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 61 Active positive, 2445 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Udhampur has 2887 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 197 active positive cases, 2658 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2236 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 71 Active Positive, 2140 recoveries (including 32 cases recovered today) and 25 deaths; Doda has 2742 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 100 active positive cases, 2594 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Poonch has 2317 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 72 active positive, 2223 recoveries (including 13 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1339 positive cases (including 6 cases reported today) with 64 active positive, 1267 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2075 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 156 active positive cases and 1904 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 99844 positive cases in J&K, 10105 have been reported as travelers while 89739 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1064 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 96 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1714 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 117 are vacant in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2778 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 213 vacant in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.80 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

