Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reviews security arrangements for DDC elections, Panchayats/ULB By-Polls

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today reviewed the security arrangements with respect to the ensuing District Development Council (DDC) election and by-elections for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor received ‘guard of honor’ at his maiden visit to the Armed Police Headquarters here today.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, RR Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra; Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, ADGPs and IG Jammu were present in the meeting. While as IG Kashmir, DIGs, SSPs and other senior Police officers from Kashmir Division attended the meeting via video conferencing.

At the outset, Inspector General of Police Kashmir and district SSPs of Kashmir division briefed the Lieutenant Governor regarding security arrangements and other preparatory measures for the ensuing elections in their respective districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Governor stressed upon the officers to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

He emphasized on providing sufficient security to the participating candidates besides ensuring maximum participation of the people in the upcoming elections for DDC and Panchayats and Municipal by-elections.

“People must be facilitated during these elections so that they would feel secured to cast their ballot on the particular Election Day,” Lt. Governor said.

He said that the liaison between the different security agencies should be cohesive and strong for effective actions on the ground.

On the occasion, all district SSPs informed the Lieutenant Governor that all the arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polling in their respective districts with deployment of forces and other security arrangements already in place.

While appreciating the role of J&K Police, Lieutenant Governor said that JK Police is one of the finest professional forces of the country besides it has a splendid history of valour and sacrifice.

“I am confident that J&K Police is capable of dealing with emerging situation while maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements to ensure peace in the region,” he maintained.

