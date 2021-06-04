Jammu and Kashmir reports 1801 new positive cases, 261230 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that1801 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 554 from Jammu division and 1247 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 295879.Also 29 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,15 from Jammu Division and 14 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2694 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 886 from Jammu Division and 1808 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 295879 positive cases, 30657 are Active Positive, 261230 have recovered and 3992have died; 1947in Jammu division and 2045 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 8697398test results available, 8401519 samples have been tested as negative till3rd June, 2021.

Till date 2113730 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 81418 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 30657 in isolation and 145675in home surveillance. Besides, 1851988 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 66116 positive cases (including 329 cases reported today) with 3689 Active Positive, 61641recovered (including 506cases recovered today), 786 deaths; Baramulla has 21738 positive cases (including 148 cases reported today)with 2460Active Positive, 19017recovered (including 69 cases recovered today), 261 deaths; Budgam reported 20748positive cases (including194 cases reported today)with 1838 active positive cases, 18728 recovered (including 232cases recovered today), 182deaths; Pulwama has 13542 positive cases (including 143 cases reported today)with2176Active Positive, 11194recovered (including 132 cases recovered today)and 172 deaths; Kupwara has 12394 positive cases (including 126 cases reported today), 1494 Active Positive, 10752recoveries (including 406 cases recovered today), 148deaths; Anantnag district has 14841 positive cases (including 100 cases reported today)with 3553 Active Positive, 11117recovered (including 85 cases recovered today), 171 deaths; Bandipora has 8603 positive cases (including52 cases reported today), with729Active Positive and 7780 recoveries (including 127cases recovered today),94 deaths; Ganderbal has 8925 positive cases (including 67cases reported today)with 1066Active Positive, 7790 recoveries (including 146 cases recovered today)and69deaths; Kulgam has 10100 positive cases (including 76 cases reported today)with 1420 Active Positive, 8574recoveries (including86 cases recovered today)and 106 deaths while as Shopian has 5373 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today),1099active positive cases, 4218 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today)and56 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 51215 positive cases (including 153 cases reported today) with 4815 active positive cases, 45315recoveries (including 342 cases recovered today), 1085 deaths; Udhampur has 10723 positive cases (including 27cases reported today), 505active positive cases, 10092 recoveries (including75 cases recovered today)and126deaths; Rajouri has 9909 positive cases (including 92 cases reported today)with 962active positive, 8758recoveries (including 162 cases recovered today)and 189deaths; Doda has 5903 positive cases (including 67cases reported today)with1097Active positive, 4715recovered (including 56 cases recovered today)and 91deaths; Kathua has 8876 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today), 344 active positive cases, 8395recovered(including 79cases recovered today) and 137deaths; Kishtwar has 4071 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 253 Active Positive, 3783 recoveriesand35 deaths; Samba has 6832 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today)with 1029 active positive cases, 5690 recoveries (including 80cases recovered today)and 113 deaths; Poonch has 5384 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today)with953active positive, 4352recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today)and 79 deaths; Ramban has 5232 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today)with778 active positive cases, 4400 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while Reasi has 5354 positive (including 18 cases reported today)with 397 active positive cases, 4919 recoveries (including48 cases recovered today)and 38 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 295879 positive cases in J&K, 21643have been reported as travelers while 274236as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 3123 COVID dedicated beds, 2698 Isolation beds with 2174vacant beds and 425 ICU beds where 279 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2853 COVID dedicated beds, 2699 Isolation beds where 1464 beds are vacant and 154 ICU beds where 88are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5976 COVID dedicated beds, 5397 Isolation beds with 3638 beds vacant and 579 ICU beds with 367vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 18.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.