Jammu and Kashmir reports 1686 new positive cases, 35737 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 1686 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 875 from Jammu division and 811 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 54096. Also 14 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 08 from Jammu division and 06 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 452 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 146 from Jammu Division and 306 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 54096 positive cases, 17481 are Active Positive, 35737 have recovered and 878 have died; 151 in Jammu division and 727 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1231698 test results available, 1177602 samples have been tested as negative till September 13, 2020.

Till date 523018 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 41945 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 17481 in isolation and 54279 under home surveillance. Besides, 408435 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 11678 positive cases (including 185 cases reported today) with 1959 Active Positive, 9468 recovered (including 139 cases recovered today), 251 deaths; Baramulla has 3479 positive cases (including 79 cases reported today) with 951 Active Positive, 2415 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 113 deaths; Pulwama reported 3164 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 456 active positive cases, 2648 recovered (including 28 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Kulgam has 2091 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 135 Active Positive, 1916 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Shopian has 1873 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 156 Active Positive, 1688 recovered, 29 deaths; Anantnag district has 2895 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 705 Active Positive, 2136 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Budgam has 3741 positive cases (including 158 cases reported today) with 1357 Active Positive and 2313 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 71 deaths; Kupwara has 2846 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 979 Active Positive, 1811 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 56 deaths; Bandipora has 2838 positive cases (including 128 cases reported today) with 909 Active Positive, 1901 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 28 deaths and Ganderbal has 2103 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today) with 576 active positive cases, 1502 recoveries (including 41 cases recovered today) and 25 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 8352 positive cases (including 405 cases reported today) with 5570 active positive cases, 2694 recoveries (including 90 cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Rajouri has 1434 positive cases (including 70 cases reported today) with 586 active positive cases, 830 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 18 deaths; Ramban has 825 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 171 active positive, 653 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 1333 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 435 Active positive, 886 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 12 deaths; Udhampur has 1454 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 635 active positive cases, 815 recovered, 04 deaths; Samba has 1066 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 438 Active Positive, 620 recoveries, 08 deaths; Doda has 826 positive cases (including 94 cases reported today) with 412 active positive cases, 405 recoveries (including 11 cases reported today), 09 deaths; Poonch has 900 positive cases (including 79 cases reported today) with 486 active positive, 408 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Reasi has 588 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 230 active positive, 355 recoveries and 03 deaths while Kishtwar has 610 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 335 active positive cases and 273 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 54096 positive cases in J&K 7707 have been reported as travelers while 46389 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.22 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

