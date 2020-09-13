Solving socio-economic problems of Chhattisgarh, nation is possible only through inclusive development : CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel shared his views on the topic ‘Samaveshi Vikas- Apki Aas’ (Inclusive Development, Your Hope) in the 10th episode of his radio programme ‘Lokvaani’. He said in his address to the programme that the shared heritage of Justice as conceptualized by our great leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Pt Nehru, Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar, Shastri ji, Aazad, Maulana became the foundation of Chhattisgarh’s Development Model. Simple meaning of Inclusive Development is- an arrangement where the well-being and participation of every section of society is taken into account. He said that we can achieve inclusive development only when we consider the farmers as the axis of the economy. Chhattisgarh Government has put farmers at the center of the economy. In addition, the state government is making serious efforts to increase the participation of farmers, villagers, people of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, and women in the economy.

Ved verse ‘Sarvey Bhavantu Sukhinah’ preaches inclusive development

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel, while giving his views on ‘inclusive development – your hope’, said that I firmly believe that the solution of economic and social problems of the country and the state is possible only through inclusive development. We are awakening to inclusive development in our state and will move forward in this direction. The same sentiment is in the Vedavakya of ‘Survey Bhavantu Sukhinah’, which is our cultural heritage. The question is who has been not included in the prevailing system? Who have got left behind? So the answer is simple- people who do not have access to resources, who do not have a means to dignified livelihood, do not have development opportunities or who are poor are ones who have been left behind. In our prevailing economy, the participation of farmers, rural, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, women has been very less. Although efforts have been made in the direction, but it is fair to say that the campaign went astray, and it stopped somewhere. Going back a little, our leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Dr. Ambedkar, Shastri, Azad, Maulana spoke of justice, we have got this development model of Chhattisgarh from this shared heritage. Nehru jid started the series of Five Year Plans as the first Prime Minister of the country, which strengthened the foundation of India in every field, especially in the economic and social sector. He said that during the 11th Five Year Plan period (2007 to 2012), the concept of ‘inclusive growth’ in the economy of India was put forward very strongly. At that time, UPA government and Prime Minister was Mr. Manmohan Singh were in power and the economy of the country was in hands of skilled economists. The goal was to increase the country’s GDP i.e. GDP growth rate from 8 percent to 10 percent. It was also decided that the growth rate should be maintained continuously up to 10 percent so that the per capita income could be doubled by the year 2016-17. For the 12th Five Year Plan period 2012 to 2017, the target was to keep the GDP between 9 and 10 percent. Today India’s growth rate is around 3 percent. In the first quarter of the year 2020-21, the country’s growth rate has registered a decline of about 24 percent, which is the highest decline in the world. The problem of corona has affected the entire world. Despite being most affected by Corona crisis, the US has experience only 10% decline in its GDP, whereas India’s GDP has fallen by 24 percent in the world. This situation should be considered on a serious note.

System of livelihood and better income for all, The key to inclusive development

About implementing the concept of inclusive development in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister said that people of the society, whether they are small farmers, people doing small jobs in villages, agricultural laborers, forest dwellers dependent on forest produce,women from a family of poor economic status, weavers who traditionally work in rural areas, craftsmen, blacksmiths, tanners, forest dwellers, each section has some traditional skills and talent to offer. However, their skills need to be polished and upgraded so as to help them do value addition to their products, which will help them earn good value for their products. Providing dignified livelihood opportunities and better income for all such people is the key to inclusive development.

Chief Minister said- we have to understand that every family has a means of livelihood. The goal to equally distribute the benefits of economic development can be achieved mainly by providing Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, economically weaker sections their share in the state’s resources and dignified sources of income. On can understand the concept of inclusive growth by studying the policy we have adopted in Chhattisgarh since December 2018.

Farmers should be the axis of economy

Chief Minister said in his address to the listeners that the goal of inclusive development can be achieved only when we consider farmers as the axis of the economy.’Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana’ is benefiting nearly 19 lakh farmers of the state. Around Rs 3 thousand crores has been paid in two installments to the farmers. And soon the promise to pay Rs 5700 crore will also be fulfilled. Mr. Baghel said that we have not only fulfilled the promise of giving 2500 rupees per quintal to paddy farmers, but have also paid better prices for small crops such as maize, sugarcane. The state government has waived debts, waived irrigation taxes and has now started the process of justice schemes. With the commissioning of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana, construction of Gothans across the state has started in full swing. Every 15 days, we are making payments against the dung procurement. Rural women have joined self-help groups and are now engaged in the work of making vermi compost from dung procured . All sections of the village coming together for rural economy, I think, is not only economic but also social revolution, said Chief Minister. Some people talked only about cows and education system, but did nothing. They should check the number of admissions to our 40 new English Medium schools, which is an achievement itself. We have kept children connected with education during this COVID crisis, through folk campaigns like ‘Shiksha Tunhar Duar’, ‘Shiksha Tunhar Para’.

Chief Minister said that senior MP Rahul Gandhiji had suggested us practical measures such as starting justice scheme, opening food parks in every block. We have made plans to open 200 foodparks and land has been marked for more than 100 of them. A new industrial policy has been implemented to bring industrial development to block-level. Chief Minister said in his address to the audiences that Amcho Bastar, Amcho Village, Amcho Employment Scheme have begun to yield positive results. Similarly, people are getting benefited from the server installed in the panchayat. Shri Manvendra Sahu of Garrapar in Rajnandgaon district sought information from the Chief Minister regarding inclusive development and employment through Narva-Garwa-Ghurwa-Bari. Chief Minister responded saying- Suraji village scheme is for people of rural areas and they are supposed to be the incharge of the scheme. The water of Narva is also necessary for irrigation and for other works. Garwa, Gauthan, Godhan Nyaya Yojana are all interlinked. Organic manure is being utilized to make idols. There are also committees in every Gothan and women self-help groups are being formed for conducting various economic activities their. Together, everyone is making their village land fertile and adopting a new means of employment. Through Gothan, Godhan, Bari, organic manure manufacturing marketing, etc., employment avenues are being created for millions of people.

Echo resort and cafeteria to be developed in Rajmergarh and Kabir Chabutra at a cost of seven crore rupees

Chief Minister said that within 6 months of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district formation, development works worth nearly about Rs 100 crore have been sanctioned, which are currently in progress. Marwahi Section, Marwahi Nagar Panchayat, Government English Medium School and Mahant Bisahudas Horticulture College are being established in the district. The district has immense potential for tourism, which will be fully utilized. Also, it will be developed as a role model of rural development. Chief Minister made announcement in his radio programme Lokvani today that the Eco Resort, Cafeteria and other tourism infrastructure will be developed at a rapid pace, in honour of the natural beauty and the historical significance of Rajmergarh and Kabir Chabutra. Currently, Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for this work.

Every possible measure being taken for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection

Providing information about the measures taken for control of Corona crisis in the state, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that as on March 2020, only AIIMS Raipur had a facility of Covid Testing, and it was a big challenge to expand this facility to other healthcare institutions. At present, all six government medical colleges in the state and four private labs have RTPCR facility. In all the community and primary health centers including 28 district hospitals, COVID-19 test facility has been provided in 30 labs through True Not Test and Rapid Antigen Kit. In March 2020, COVID treatment was available only in AIIMS Raipur. State government has so far established 29 government hospitals, 29 dedicated COVID Hospital, 186 COVID Care Centers strategically. 19 private hospitals have also been accredited for treatment. As of March 2020, 54 ICU beds and 446 general beds were available. At present, nearly 776 ICU beds and 28 thousand 335 general beds have been made available. The state government hospitals had 148 ventilators for emergency facility earlier, which has now been increased to 331. Mr. Baghel said that all possible measures are being taken for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Home isolation facility for asymptomatic patients: guidance for treatment through telemedicine counseling centers

Patience and courage will help us get through this situation created by global pandemic, said Chief Minister Mr. Baghel. Most of the people in the state fall in the asymptomatic category. There is no need to be confused about this either, all we have to do is to understand the importance of face mask and face shield, said Chief Minister. Soap-water, sanitizer should be used frequently to clean hands and crowding should be avoided, advised Chief Minister. Home isolation facility of asymptomatic patients is also available as per rules. Rules and regulations are being constantly reviewed and revised for improving the situation. All the information, guidance required for treatment and prescription of medicines are being provided, through telemedicine counseling center. The crisis is not yet over yet, hence precaution is necessary.

Related

comments