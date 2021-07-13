Jammu and Kashmir reports 155 new COVID-19 positive cases, 311782 recovered so far

SRINAGAR : The Government on Monday informed that 155 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 42 from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 318848.

Moreover, 448 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 228 from Jammu Division and 220from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 98.12 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that No confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 31 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 318848 positive cases, 2709 are Active Positive, 311782 have recovered and 4357 have died; 2126 in Jammu division and 2231 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 10673690 test results available, 10354842 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2570745 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8989 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2709 in isolation and 275937 in home surveillance. Besides, 2278753 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 70696 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 571 Active Positive, 69293 recovered (including 59 cases recovered today), 832 deaths; Baramulla has 23407 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 148 Active Positive, 22979 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 280 deaths; Budgam reported 22744 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases, 22408 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 204 deaths; Pulwama has 15040 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 88 Active Positive, 14759 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 193 deaths; Kupwara has 13959 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today), 114 Active Positive, 13680 recoveries (including 38 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16246 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 110 Active Positive, 15931 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9395 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), with 80 Active Positive, 9215 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9753 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 142 Active Positive, 9534 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 77 deaths; Kulgam has 11189 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 88 Active Positive, 10984 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today) and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5571 positive cases (including 02 cases recovered today) with 10 active positive cases, 5503recoveriesand 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52567 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 333 active positive cases, 51096 recoveries (including 125 cases recovered today), 1138 deaths; Udhampur has 11235 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today), 51 active positive cases, 11052 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 132 deaths; Rajouri has 10802 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 81 active positive, 10499 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 222 deaths; Doda has 7075 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 212 Active positive, 6742 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today) and 121 deaths; Kathua has 9244 positive caseswith 26 active positive cases, 9069 recoveredand 149 deaths; Samba has 7099 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 35 active positive cases, 6945 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today)and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4560 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 67 Active Positive, 4450 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths; Poonch has 6185 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 98 active positive, 5993 recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today) and 94 deaths; Ramban has 5910 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 74 active positive cases, 5771 recoveriesand 65 deaths while Reasi has 6171 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 249 active positive cases, 5879recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 318848 positive cases in J&K, 22705 have been reported as travelers while 296143 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 1951 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 384 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2966 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 231 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 4917 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 615 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 21.42 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.