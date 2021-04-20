Jammu and Kashmir reports 1516 new positive cases, 133981 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 1516 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) 768 from Jammu division and 748 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 148208.Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 02 from Jammu Division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 813 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 207 from Jammu Division and 606 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 148208 positive cases, 12164 are Active Positive, 133981 have recovered and 2063have died; 766 in Jammu division and 1297 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6794193test results available, 6645985 samples have been tested as negative till 19thApril, 2021.

Till date 1677798 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 70442 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 12164 in isolation and 128080in home surveillance. Besides, 1465049 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 35073 positive cases (including 383 cases reported today) with 4151 Active Positive, 30435recovered (including 355cases recovered today), 487 deaths; Baramulla has 10571 positive cases (including 110 cases reported today)with 1079Active Positive, 9308recovered (including 96 cases recovered today), 184 deaths; Budgam reported 9024 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today)with 483 active positive cases, 8418 recovered (including 42cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6380 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today)with 318 Active Positive, 5968 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today)and 94 deaths; Kupwara has 6190 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today), 263 Active Positive, 5828recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Anantnag district has 5652 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today)with 337 Active Positive, 5214 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Bandipora has 5018 positive cases (including14 cases reported today), with155Active Positive and 4880 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4951 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today)with 183 Active Positive, 4719 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3235 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today)with 289 Active Positive, 2889recoveriesand 57 deaths while as Shopian has 2762 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today),93 active positive cases, 2629 recoveries(including 10 cases recovered today) and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 29240 positive cases (including 451 cases reported today) with 2928 active positive cases, 25911recoveries (including 83 cases recovered today), 401 deaths; Udhampur has 5261 positive cases (including 81 cases reported today), 250active positive cases, 4953 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today)and58 deaths; Rajouri has 4118 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with 200active positive, 3862 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths; Doda has 3540 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with48Active positive, 3428 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3807 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today), 250 active positive cases, 3504 recovered(including 58 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2808 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 16 Active Positive, 2770 recoveries(including 05 cases recovered today) and22 deaths; Samba has 3097 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today)with 190 active positive cases, 2863 recoveries (including 33 cases recovered today)and 44 deaths; Poonch has 2639 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with80active positive, 2530recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 29 deaths; Rambanhas 2243 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with62 active positive cases, 2158 recoveriesand 23 deaths while Reasi has 2599 positive (including 102 cases reported today)with 789 active positive cases, 1794 recoveriesand 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 148208 positive cases in J&K, 17007 have been reported as travelers while 131201 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1109 COVID dedicated beds, 972 Isolation beds with 746 vacant beds and 137 ICU beds where 78 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1511 COVID dedicated beds, 1400 Isolation beds where 963 beds are vacant and 112 ICU beds where 90are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2620 COVID dedicated beds, 2372 Isolation beds with 1709 beds vacant and 249 ICU beds with 168vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.77 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.