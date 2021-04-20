Baramulla–Banihal railway line to be electrified

Baramulla: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today said that the 137 kilometer Baramulla-Banihal railway line shall be electrified and work on the project shall be started in a week’s time.

The Div Com said this while chairing a meeting of concerned to discuss execution of the project.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Budgam, Baramulla, concerned SSPs, ADC Srinagar, AGM Ircon and other concerned.

Emphasizing on speedy work execution, the Div Com said that the work on the project shall be carried throughout the day and night for its early completion.

He said that in the first phase electrification work shall be started from Budgam Railway station towards Baramulla while Srinagar and South Kashmir districts up to Banihal Railway Station shall be covered in next phases.

In order to ensure smooth execution of the project, the Div Com directed the concerned DCs and SSPs to provide all logistic support and provide adequate security facilities to concerned executing agency in their respective areas.

He said that two wagons shall be operated during day and night with work force on board to complete pole erection and wire laying works during the execution.

He instructed DCs to conduct spot visits and discuss modus operandi threadbare and ensure proper deployment for hassle-free work execution.

He further instructed concerned to start work in a week’s time and ensure timely completion of electrification of the railway line.

Meanwhile, Div Com also chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress of various projects of NHIDCL.

During the meeting, Div Com reviewed pace and progress made on Z- MORH and Zojila tunnels connecting Kashmir with the Ladakh region.

Stressing on the speedy work process, the Div Com instructed concerned to ensure prompt response by all concerned departments to all bottlenecks causing inconveniences in the construction process.

The Div Com directed concerned to ensure prompt disposal of NOCs, land acquisition process is completed with release of compensation to the land losers at the earliest.

At the outset, the Div Com also reviewed the status of various other projects including approach roads of Srinagar-Zojila and Kargil, Gulmarg- Baramulla Highway, Vailoo- Donipawa besides various other proposed road projects in Kashmir.