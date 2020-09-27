Jammu and Kashmir reports 1217 new positive cases, 51494 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 1217 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 720 from Jammu division and 497 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 71049. Also 20 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 12 from Jammu division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1937 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 1154 from Jammu Division and 783 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 71049 positive cases, 18430 are Active Positive, 51494 have recovered and 1125 have died; 306 in Jammu division and 819 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1539284 test results available, 1468235 samples have been tested as negative till September 26, 2020.

Till date 566602 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 16811 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 18430 in isolation and 50232 under home surveillance. Besides, 480004 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 14204 positive cases (including 180 cases reported today) with 2158 Active Positive, 11761 recovered (including 200 cases recovered today), 285 deaths; Baramulla has 4215 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 1243 Active Positive, 2851 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 121 deaths; Pulwama reported 3817 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 482 active positive cases, 3268 recovered (including 67 cases recovered today), 67 deaths; Kulgam has 2244 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 135 Active Positive, 2066 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 2000 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 184 Active Positive, 1785 recovered (including 03 cases reported today), 31 deaths; Anantnag district has 3444 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 428 Active Positive, 2954 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Budgam has 4703 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 1174 Active Positive and 3448 recovered (including 209 cases recovered today), 81 deaths; Kupwara has 3450 positive cases (including 73 cases reported today) with 808 Active Positive, 2577 recovered (including 103 cases recovered today), 65 deaths; Bandipora has 3319 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 678 Active Positive, 2605 recovered (including 73 cases recovered today), 36 deaths and Ganderbal has 2819 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 566 active positive cases, 2225 recoveries (including 80 cases recovered today) and 28 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 11688 positive cases (including 301 cases reported today) with 3868 active positive cases, 7656 recoveries (including 755 cases recovered today), 164 deaths; Rajouri has 2464 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 1339 active positive cases, 1095 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Ramban has 1273 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 451 active positive, 814 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 08 deaths; Kathua has 1934 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 579 Active positive, 1334 recovered (including 59 cases recovered today), 21 deaths; Udhampur has 2089 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 492 active positive cases, 1583 recovered (including 92 cases recovered today), 14 deaths; Samba has 1627 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 774 Active Positive, 834 recoveries (including 78 cases recovered today), 19 deaths; Doda has 2107 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today) with 1211 active positive cases, 870 recoveries (including 82 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Poonch has 1670 positive cases (including 64 cases reported today) with 975 active positive, 683 recoveries (including 26 cases reported today), 12 deaths; Reasi has 877 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 342 active positive, 530 recoveries and 05 deaths while Kishtwar has 1105 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 543 active positive cases and 555 recoveries (including 08 cases reported today) and 07 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 71049 positive cases in J&K 8551 have been reported as travelers while 62498 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 893 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 68 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds, 2214 Isolation beds where 1630 beds are vacant and 144 ICU beds where 120 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3664 COVID dedicated beds, 3384 Isolation beds with 2523 beds are vacant and 280 ICU beds with 188 vacant beds in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free Tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google playstore.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for the segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room have been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call on 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.61 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

