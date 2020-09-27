Former defence minister Jaswant Singh passes away; “Saddened By His Demise,” Tweets PM

New Delhi: Former defence minister Jaswant Singh passes away. He was 82.

Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June & was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative said Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of the former minister.

“Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise”, tweets PM Modi.

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Related

comments