Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims for annual Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu

The first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris was flagged off by the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha early this morning from Bhagawati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. Amid tight security and guarded by a convoy of security forces, the first batch of Yatris left for the Kashmir Valley in high spirits to offer darshan at the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine.

The Yatris will reach Baltal and Nunwan base camps in the Kashmir valley this evening and proceed towards the cave shrine from Ist July. In Jammu, 33 accommodation centres and five Tatkal registration centres have been established for the pilgrims on on-spot registration. The pilgrims shall be provided mandatory Radio Frequency Identification Tags at the registration centres. Extraordinary security and all other necessary arrangements have been made by the administration and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board across the Yatra travel routes, accommodation centres and Base Camps for smooth, secure and successful yatra this year. Transit camps have been established along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to accommodate the Yatris in the event of inclement weather and the closure of the highway. Around two dozen langars have also been established at various points along the highway. So far, more than three lakh Yatris have registered for the Yatra, formally starting tomorrow.