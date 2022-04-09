Jal Jeevan Mission is giving new impetus to the development of the country : PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has said that Jal Jeevan Mission is giving new impetus to the development of the country today. He also said that in less than last 3 years, the water has reached the crores of home which is a great example of public aspirations and public participation.

 

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

 

“जल जीवन मिशन आज देश के विकास को एक नई गति दे रहा है। पिछले 3 वर्षों से भी कम समय में जिस प्रकार करोड़ों घरों में नल से जल पहुंचा है, वो जन आकांक्षाओं और जन भागीदारी की एक बड़ी मिसाल है।”

 

 

