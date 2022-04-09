India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.55 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.55 Cr (1,85,55,07,496) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,24,25,493sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.16 Cr (2,16,92,183) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404033 2nd Dose 10004427 Precaution Dose 4524344 FLWs 1st Dose 18413844 2nd Dose 17519503 Precaution Dose 6995337 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 21692183 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57594908 2nd Dose 39408907 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554993058 2nd Dose 469601217 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202811330 2nd Dose 186144719 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126785517 2nd Dose 115945060 Precaution Dose 12669109 Precaution Dose 2,41,88,790 Total 1,85,55,07,496

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,365Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,194patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,01,196.

1,150new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,66,362COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.34 Cr (79,34,29,395) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25%.