India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.55 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.55 Cr (1,85,55,07,496) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,24,25,493sessions.

 

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.16 Cr (2,16,92,183) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10404033
2nd Dose 10004427
Precaution Dose 4524344
FLWs 1st Dose 18413844
2nd Dose 17519503
Precaution Dose 6995337
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 21692183
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57594908
2nd Dose 39408907
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554993058
2nd Dose 469601217
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202811330
2nd Dose 186144719
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126785517
2nd Dose 115945060
Precaution Dose 12669109
Precaution Dose 2,41,88,790
Total 1,85,55,07,496

 

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,365Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002AXY5.jpg?w=640&ssl=1

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,194patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,01,196.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003246O.jpg?w=640&ssl=1

 

1,150new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004OAEQ.jpg?w=640&ssl=1

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,66,362COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.34 Cr (79,34,29,395) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25%.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005J5X9.jpg?w=640&ssl=1

 

