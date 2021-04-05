iTV Network launches India News Bangala

Kolkata: It was a glittering start for the newest news channel on the block as India News Joy Bangla was launched on Sunday amid a galaxy of stars. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, several Union Cabinet Ministers like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dr Jitendra Singh, Giriraj Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC’s Firhad Hakim, and Subrata Mukherjee, were among the prominent personalities who attended the event.

Addressing the India News Joy Bangla e-conclave, Kartikeya Sharma, the founder of iTV Network, said, “Regional and local concerns often get subsumed in national and broadcasting formats. We strongly believe regional programming must be given the due spaces and promotion it deserves and we are committed to airing relevant and impactful regional content in Bangla.”

India News Manch Bangla was inaugurated by Jagdeep Dhankar, Governor of West Bengal. Addressing the conclave, Governor Dhankhar said, “I can say it without contradiction that there is no city like Kolkata. It is truly the City of Joy. Bengal is the epicentre of culture. If you go to any part of Kolkata, you will witness things that cannot be compared to anywhere else in the world. Be it art, music, science or literature, you will find a Bengali mind performing at the highest level.”

While congratulating iTV Network on the launch of its Bangla channel, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the people of West Bengal have made up their mind about ‘poriborton’ and nobody can stop it. “They trusted Mamata Banerjee but suffered great betrayal at her hand,” he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Ba nerjee and said that she is scared of losing, which is why she is using the gotra card. He further said, “Now we have to find out whether the gotra of the Rohingyas is Shandilya or not.”

MoS PMO and DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh added that the people of West Bengal have suffered a lot and have realised that if they need to get redemption, if they need to get a way out of this nightmare, then only the BJP can give it to them.

Meanwhile, Congress Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP only comes during elections and tries to divide communally and create law and order problems. When asked about Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury said that she has lost the battle at Nandigram. Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs West Bengal Firhad Hakim said that the BJP is misusing Central agencies like the CBI and ED, adding, “We also demanded CBI enquiry when we were in the Opposition. They only use the Central agencies during the polls for their own advantage.”