IREDA sets New Record: achieves Highest Ever Loan Sanctions and Disbursements

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), the largest pure-play green financing NBFC in the country, has achieved its highest-ever annual loan sanctions and disbursements in the financial year 2023-24. The company has sanctioned loans amounting to Rs. 37,354 crores and disbursed loans worth Rs. 25,089 crores during the fiscal year. This has led to a significant growth of 26.71% in the loan book, which now stands at Rs. 59,650 crores.
The business performance (provisional) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, subject to audit, is as follows:
|Business Performance for Quarter / Year Ended 2023-24 (Provisional)
|(In Rs. Crore)
|
Particulars
|For the 4th Quarter ended
|For the Year ended 31st March
|Growth (%)
|2023-24
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2022-23
|For Q4
|Year ended
|Loan Sanctioned
|23,796
|11,797
|37,354
|32,587
|101.71%
|14.63%
|Loan Disbursements
|12,869
|11,291
|25,089
|21,639
|13.98%
|15.94%
|Loan book Outstanding as on 31st March 2024
|
59,650
|
47,076
|
26.71%
Commenting on the performance of the company, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA Shri Pradip Kumar Das said: “IREDA’s record loan sanctions and disbursements for the financial year 2023-24 underscore our untiring commitment to driving the renewable energy revolution in the country. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the invaluable support of our stakeholders, business-partners, and investors. We are happy to contribute significantly towards Govt. of India’s renewable energy targets and look forward to further amplifying our impact in the coming years.”