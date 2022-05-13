IREDA is keen to promote more RE projects in Odisha :CMD IREDA Pradip Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar : Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) Pradip Kumar Das on Friday met Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Chief Secretary and CMD, IREDA had a positive discussion about the numerous efforts made by IREDA in last two years and future opportunities in the state.

The Chief Secretary praised IREDA’s efforts in Odisha and assured the State Government’s complete support for RE development. CMD, IREDA also highlighted that apart from hydro and access to energy, several projects for Odisha related to biomass and manufacturing are also under consideration. IREDA should also encourage solar rooftop, solar heating and solar lighting systems for household use in Odisha, said Chief Secretary.

“ IREDA is keen to promote more RE projects in Odisha, realizing the immense green energy potential in the state,” Das said.