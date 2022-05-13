New Delhi :Eminent personalities who contributed chapters in the book “[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery” have narrated the experience and themes of their chapter in the book. The Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu released the book recently. The book is a compilation of 21 articles by 22 domain experts bringing out various aspects of the thinking and performance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in various domains as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later, as Prime Minister of India, spanning the period of 20 years as head of government at the state and national level.

The Prime Minister office retweeted the narrations tweeted by ‘The YOUTH channel,’ New India Junction.

Following are the tweets containing videos of the narratives.

“India’s preeminent Badminton player and double Olympic medalist, @Pvsindhu1

on her chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

PM is the undisputed Youth Icon she says and makes a compelling argument. Watch her explain in brief the chapter she has written.”

“Director of @isolaralliance, Mr. Ajay Mathur on his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

The seamless manner in which PM Modi manages both environmental protection and developmental needs is what is so fascinating as explained in this chapter.”

“The ‘Bhagirath Prayasi’ is how bestselling author @authoramish describes PM Modi – for his efforts in preserving and revving India’s cultural and civilizational heritage – in his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”

“The brilliant actor @AnupamPKher on why PM Modi is the most trusted man in times of crisis and the arguments he makes in his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.”

“India’s preeminent agricultural scientist Prof. @agulati115 on the agricultural record of PM Modi and the chapter he has written in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.”

“Former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi speaks on the chapter he has written in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

Having witnessed it firsthand, Mr. Misra was best placed to describe the famed delivery mechanism.”

“Prof. @manojladwa, a prominent and well known member of the Indian diaspora, talks about his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.”

“India’s preeminent psephologist @PradeepGuptaAMI on his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery” and how PM Modi has changed electioneering forever.”

“India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar talks about his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

Dr. Jaishankar also narrates some very interesting personal anecdotes.”

“A first generation entrepreneur, @udaykotak, talks about his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery” where he expands on the theme of value of private enterprise and respect of wealth creators.”

“India’s Chief Economic Advisor, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, on the unique ability of PM Modi to execute economic projects at speed and scale.

Dr. VAN, as he is popularly know, talks about his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery””

“Former President of CII and Executive VP of the Apollo Group, @shobanakamineni, on her chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

It is no longer only Women’s Development but the era of Women’s Led Development says Ms. Kamineni.”

“Executive Director of IMF, Dr. @surjitbhalla, on his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

Dr. Bhalla marshals data and dep dive analytics to argue the case of how Mr. Modi’s policies have had the most effect in reaching out to the poor.”

“One of India’s most respected medical professional, Dr. Devi Shetty of @NarayanaHealth

talks about the heroic effort of PM Modi in managing the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Shetty on his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery””

“Prof. @APanagariya of Columbia University on his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.”

“Acclaimed technologist @NandanNilekani talks about his chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

The use of technology by as an enabler of good governance and some unique personal anecdotes and insights is what Mr. Nilekani brings in his chapter.”

“Economist and author Prof. @ShamikaRavi brings her unique data driven approach to her chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

Prof. Ravi talks about the micro revolutions that together make a macro impact in bettering the lives of millions of people.”

“’Winds of Change” is what the famed author and philanthropist Sudha Murty talks about in her chapter in the book “[email protected]:Dreams Meet Delivery”.

Ms. Murty has a very interesting anecdote to narrate through which she describes the changes taking place in India.”