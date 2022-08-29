International Seminar on Responsible Tourism from August 30

New Delhi :Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that ICRT (International Center for Responsible Tourism) team comprising representatives from different countries including UK, Australia, South Africa, France will tour various tourist destinations of the state. He informed that the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will hold an international seminar on responsible tourism for the ‘International Centre for Responsible Tourism’, UK (ICRT) from August 30 to September 10. Also, for the first time in Bhopal, the World Travel Market Responsible Tourism India Awards will be given on September 7.

Principal Secretary Tourism Shri Shukla informed that the team will be headed by Dr. Harold Goodwin, Founder Director of ICRT and Managing Director of Responsible Tourism Partnership. The team will visit rich heritage sites and villages developed in rural tourism in Madhya Pradesh. He will also participate in village stays, local excursions, traditional dishes and cultural programmes in different districts of the state. He will also review Project Clean Destination (Solid Waste Management), Project Responsible Sovereign in Madla and Project Humsafar in Orchha.

The ICRT team will visit Mitawali, Padawali, Bateshwar and Gwalior on August 30 and 31. It will then visit Orchha and adjoining villages (Radhapur and Ladpurakhas) on September 1 and 2 and Khajuraho, Madla, Dhamna and Basata on September 3-4.

ICRT Workshop and World Travel Market Responsible Tourism India Awards ceremony will be held on September 7 at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, Bhopal. The team will visit Dhaba, Chedka, Sabarwani, Madai and Pachmarhi among other villages on September 8-9. Along with this, an art and craft exhibition focused on Responsible Tourism will also be organised in the courtyard of Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre from September 5 to 10.