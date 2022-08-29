Minister Sushri Thakur boosts morale of Navy at INS Sumedha

New Delhi : Minister of Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowment Sushri Usha Thakur encouraged the Navy on board the Indian Naval Ship INS Sumedha at Port Klang, Malaysia. In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, Minister Sushri Thakur talked about giving topmost position to the Indian Navy, which effectively defends India’s maritime borders.

Minister Sushri Thakur had attended the event at the special invitation of the Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia Shri H.E.B.N. Reddy, during her visits to Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia. ACOS (Operations and Strategy), Royal Malaysian Navy Rear Admiral Khir Junaidi Bin Idris and Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla were also present in the event.

Minister Sushri Thakur said that Malaysia and India are linked through various cultural and historical relations since ancient times. The two countries are in excellent friendly terms with each other. Ever since India redefined its foreign policy and expanded its trade relations with countries in Southeast Asia, India has had an excellent trade relation with Malaysia. Malaysia is one of the few countries in the world to have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. There are many similarities in the economy of both the countries, in which both are part of Commonwealth Nations, developing economies and after liberalisation both the countries have made a lot of progress.

INS Sumedha is the second Indian Naval Ship to visit Malaysia in the year 2022. It is part of a joint naval exercise ‘Samudra Laxman’. The ship’s visit to Port Klang is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing maritime cooperation and inter-operability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).