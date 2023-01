Bhubaneswar : International Hockey Federation president Dato Tayyab Ikram meets CM Naveen Patnaik today and discussed on development of hockey& nurturing of hockey talents at grassroots.

CM tweeted, ” Glad to meet @FIH_Hockey President, Mr Dato Tayyab Ikram. Discussed on further development of hockey and nurturing of hockey talents at grassroots. Thank Mr Ikram for wonderful words about #Odisha’s ability to host international sport events like #HWC2023.”