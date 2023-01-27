India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza bids emotional farewell to Grand Slams; winning up to 6 Grand Slam titles

New Delhi : India’s very own and star tennis player Sania Mirza bids farewell to Grand Slams with a heavy heart , owing up to her credit of 6 Grand Slam titles.

Besides, Sania was spotted emotional at the trophy presentation at the Road Laver Arena on Friday as it was her last appearance at a Grand Slam and Sania, recalled how her journey started in Melbourne when she played Serena Williams in the third round.

While, the sporting fraternity took to social media to laud star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who finished her Grand Slam career on a high as a runner-up in the mixed doubles competition at the ongoing Australian Open.

Farewell to the queen of the court, @MirzaSania. A true champion in every sense of the word, holding 6 Grand Slam titles as a testament to her dominance. Your determination & perseverance have inspired millions of young girls to pursue their dreams, tweeted Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur.