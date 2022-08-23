Inter-Services Aquatics Championship Commences at Visakhapatnam

New Delhi : The 71st Inter Service Aquatics Championship for the year 2022 is being held at Command Swimming Pool, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam. The event was declared ‘Open’ by Rear Adm R Vijay Sekhar, NM, PD SBC(V) at an impressive opening ceremony on Monday 22 Aug 22. The annual Championship is conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aims to select Services sportsmen for representation in National and thereafter International aquatics events.

The Services are fielding four teams, two from Army and one each from the Navy and Air Force. The Championship will be conducted over the next five days and will witness individual and team events in swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive. Over 150 participants from all three services are participating in the Championship.

The inaugural day of the Championship witnessed four swimming events namely, 400M Free Style, 200M Individual Medley, 50M Breast Stroke and 4 x 200M Free Style Relay. The Chief Guest, Rear Adm R Vijay Sekhar awarded the medal winners and wished all teams the very best for the forthcoming events.