IndiGo to be the first Indian airline to commence international operations from Bhubaneswar

On the occasion of Utkal Divas, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced and opened booking for flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai. The maiden international flight from Bhubaneswar will take off from Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 15, 2023. IndiGo is working in close collaboration with the Odisha government to commence international operations from Bhubaneswar, strengthening connectivity from the state.

International flight operations will also commence from Bhubaneswar to two more destinations – Singapore and Bangkok for which slots and other operational requirements are being finalized. Direct connectivity to aviation hubs like Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok will help channelize the huge potential for economic growth through enhanced accessibility. IndiGo recently won the bid to operate direct flights to these three important gateways. As per the agreement, IndiGo will operate direct flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport thrice a week. Inaugural ticket prices have been set to start at ₹10,000 per single side journey and ₹20,000 for round trip on the Bhubaneshwar – Dubai route.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of maiden international flights from Bhubaneswar, enhancing direct connectivity to key international destinations. IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares. The new direct flights between Bhubaneswar-Dubai will reduce the need for travellers to connect to international destinations through metro cities only. This will not only enable faster connectivity, enhanced accessibility but also encourage trade and tourism in the state. This partnership between the government and private enterprises is a great example as it will open up new opportunities for economic growth and create efficient ways for people to travel. We will continue to explore more flight options for our customers and stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience.”

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha said, “Connectivity is key to development, and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai which is one of the biggest aviation hubs will open up a direct gateway to the world. Not only it will provide seamless connectivity but also it will have huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism.”

Bhubaneswar, also known as “The Temple City of India”, draws pilgrims from all over the world. The city is a tourist hotspot and boasts of beautiful temple architecture. There are numerous tourist attractions in the city, including the Lingaraj Temple, Iskcon Temple, Tikarpada Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajarani Temple, and Nandankanan Zoological Park. Bhubaneswar is also a major industrial city in Orissa, with a number of iron and steel manufacturing plants.

Dubai, also known as the “Venice of the Gulf,” is the main commercial centre of the United Arab Emirates. The city is also known for its high-end shopping, cutting-edge architecture, and nightlife. Furthermore, Dubai is known for having the purest and most reliable source of gold. It is well-known for many tourist attractions, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab, the Dubai Fountain, the Dubai Mall, and many more. It is also well-known for its luxurious hotels, including Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah, and Rixos Premium Dubai JMR.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.