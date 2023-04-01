Odisha: CSIR- IMMT organises Walkathon under G20 Janabhagidaari Initiative

Bhubanswar : CSIR- Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar has organised a Prabhat Pheri (walkathon) inside its campus on 1st April, 2023 at 8. 30 a.m. under G20 Janbhagidari Event.

Prof. Dr A K Sahu, Chief Scientist, CSIR-IMMT has inaugurated the programme in the presence of staffs, students of the Institute. Around 100 participants took part in the event. All were sensitized about the G20 Education working group events that would be organized in Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the walkathon Dr A K Sahoo said, Today with this walkathon on the occasion of Utkal Divas, we have started the G20 events. We will have a month long activities, seminars events to create an awareness on significant of G20.