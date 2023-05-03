IndiGo strengthens connectivity to Southeast Asia; announces new flights and additional frequencies to Singapore and Bangkok

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced four flights between India and Southeast Asia, including two new routes between Bhubaneshwar-Singapore and Bhubaneshwar-Bangkok, adding second frequency on Bangkok-Kolkata route w.e.f. June 03, 2023. In view of the high demand for travel from Delhi to Singapore during the post-covid times, IndiGo will start daily direct flights between the two major tourist hubs from May 25, 2023. These flights will significantly enhance connectivity and accessibility across Southeast Asia and provide customers with more and affordable options, especially during the summer vacation.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are extremely pleased to announce new routes and additional frequencies to Singapore and Bangkok, in-line with our vision to enhance accessibility across Southeast Asia. There has been an increasing demand for outbound travel from India during the summer season, and southeast Asian destinations are an all-time favourite for Indian vacationers. As India’s leading carrier, we are fulfilling this need by adding flights from multiple destinations from across the country. We are confident that with the resurgence of international travel, these exciting options will offer people even more choices for their travel this summer encouraging tourism and trade. We will continue to explore more flight options for our customers and stay true to our promise of providing courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and an affordable travel experience.”

IndiGo currently connects Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata to Bangkok and Tiruchirappalli, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata to Singapore. With these new additions, the airline will directly connect 6 cities to Singapore and 5 cities to Bangkok, catering to the increased demand for international travel.

Singapore, also referred to as the “Lion City” and the “Garden City,” boasts a unique fusion of culture, continental cuisine, customs, and traditions. The rapid economic growth of Singapore gave rise to a landscape of high-rise buildings in the suburbs, but as the city-state grows, urban planners are incorporating nature everywhere, even into its heights. The well-known Merlion Park, Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios, SEA Aquarium, Marina Bay Sands Skypark, Botanical Gardens, Singapore Flyer, Night Safari Nocturnal Wildlife Park, and numerous other attractions draw visitors from all over the world to Singapore. From the bustling streets of Chinatown to the trendy cafes and boutiques of Tiong Bahru, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city-state.

Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, is well-known for its tourism attractions. Many people visit the city because of its famous culinary delights, exciting nightlife, and shopping centres. Bangkok’s economy is dominated by manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism. The city is also popular for its spectacular palaces, skyscrapers, museums, and markets. Floating Market, Safari World, Siam Ocean World, Chao Phraya Dinner Cruise, and Siam Park City are among the few attractions in Bangkok.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.