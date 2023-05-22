IndiGo strengthens connectivity from the City of Joy, Kolkata

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced five new flights and additional frequencies to and from Kolkata. These new routes to Bangkok from June 3, 2023, and Surat, Hyderabad w.e.f. July 3, 2023, will further enhance international and connectivity. IndiGo will launch additional frequencies from Kolkata to Bengaluru and Goa from June 26, 2023. These flights will offer flexible options to customers looking to travel to and from the City of Joy, Kolkata this summer.

Mr Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, we remain dedicated to expanding domestic and international connectivity, and are pleased to further strengthen our network from Kolkata. Our new Bangkok-Kolkata route caters to the growing demand from customers for more international connections to Southeast Asia. We are committed to providing our customers with a seamless travel experience through more flight options and hassle-free connectivity. We will continue to explore more opportunities to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time services across our unparalleled network.”

IndiGo operates over 116 average daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and 47 destinations including 42 in India and 5 overseas.

Kolkata, also known as the City of Joy, is regarded as the educational, commercial, and cultural centre of Eastern India. It is one of the four metropolitan cities in India and has retained its quintessential charm despite modernization.