Authorities in Constitutional positions must exemplify their conduct by high standards of propriety, dignity and decorum – Vice-President

Kochi: The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today stressed that disruption and disturbance in the temples of democracy cannot be weaponised as political strategy and appealed to Legislators and Presiding officers to urgently address this malaise.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Kerala Legislative Assembly building- Niyamasabha- in Thiruvananthapuram today, the Vice-President said that authorities in constitutional positions must exemplify their conduct by high standards of propriety, dignity and decorum.

Shri Dhankhar asked the legislatures to draw inspiration from the Constituent Assembly which dealt with many complex issues without any disruptions, and underlined that effective and productive legislature functioning is the safest guarantee to blossoming and preserving democratic values and holding executive accountable. He also called for stamping out the “worrisome trend of intolerance towards the other point of view”.

Stressing that in a democracy not all issues can be evaluated via partisan prism, the Vice-President urged everyone to rise above partisan stance, giving primacy to national interest. He also raised the question as to why “the wit, humour, and sarcasm- once hallmark of exchanges between stalwarts in the Parliament and Legislatures” are disappearing from public discourse, urging legislators to revive the same.

The Vice-President noted that the Constitution provides the privilege of freedom of speech within the precincts of the House, however he cautioned that this freedom should be utilized for a healthy debate to sustain a vibrant democratic tradition, and not for disruptive purposes. “Parliament and Legislatures are not platforms of free fall of unverified information,” he highlighted.

Emphasising that in any democracy, Parliamentary sovereignty is inviolable, the Vice-President said, “essence of democracy lies in the prevalence of the ordainment of the people reflected through legitimised platform- Parliament and the Legislatures.”

Congratulating the people of Kerala and their elected representatives on this milestone of the silver jubilee of their legislative building, the Vice-President underlined that such buildings are much beyond a work of brick and mortar. “The Kerala Legislative Assembly building represents the will of the people, spirit of democracy and essence of the Constitution,” he noted.

Stating that the state is known for its forward-thinking perspective and commitment to social justice, the Vice-President praised the Legislative Assembly of Kerala for enacting many progressive legislations worth noticing by other Legislatures. “As current legislators, you also inherit a shining legacy. It is your duty to make it lustrous,” he told the legislators.

Lauding the state for having one of the highest internet penetrations in the country and harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, the Vice-President expressed his hope that the State’s quality human resources combined with its progressive work culture will help in scripting new pathways in governance. He also commended the Keralite diaspora that has contributed immensely to the States Gross Domestic Product through their remittance.

Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri A N Shamseer, Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly, Shri Chittayam Gopakumar, Deputy Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly, Shri V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition of Kerala Legislative Assembly, Shri K Radhakrishnan, Minister in the Government of Kerala, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

This is Shri Dhankhar’s maiden visit to Kerala since assuming the office of the Vice-President. Describing the state as the land of pristine natural beauty and rich culture, the VP said that he was delighted to be in ‘God’s Own Country’. During his address, he paid his salutations to the eminent personalities hailing from the State, and lauded their contributions.

On arrival in Kerala on May 21st, 2023, the Vice-President along with Dr Sudesh Dhankhar visited the renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and prayed for the well-being and happiness of all.