IndiGo operated over 800 flights, repatriated 150,000 passengers in less than 3 months

New Delhi: Continuing with its mission to work together and support the nation in the current situation, IndiGo has operated more than 800 charter flights while repatriating 150,000 passengers from the Gulf Cooperation Council, South East Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States and SAARC countries from June, 2020 till Aug, 2020. The airline operated international flights from Middle Eastern countries including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and from other Asian nations like Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR of China with Russia, Uzbekistan and Philippines being the latest additions to its international repatriation efforts. IndiGo operated these flights while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean clean flying machine.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to have successfully operated over 800 international flights in almost under 3 months, including passenger charters and repatriation flights under Vande Bharat mission. It brings us immense satisfaction to be able to contribute in bringing back our fellow countrymen through these flights. We would also like to thank the Indian government for trusting us to operate these flights and including us in the Vande Bharat Mission. We look forward to supporting the nation in its hour of need”.

