Odisha offers dedicated manufacturing cluster to attract Japanese investment

Bhubaneswar: In the India-Japan investment forum virtual conference held today organized by Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC), the Industries department of Odisha listed out advantages such as stable governance, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline to attract investment from the world’s third-largest economy.

Steps taken to streamline the investment process and to create a business-friendly environment were outlined by Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister for Energy, MSME and Industry, and Home Department, in the event today.

“To support new industries planning to set up in the state, we have an efficient single window system which hand-holds them throughout the investment grounding process,” the minister said.

Dedicated Japanese manufacturing cluster

To attract investors from Japan, the state government offered 3.53 square kilometer industry-ready land near Bhubaneswar. The particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land with a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees, and other facilities required for new industrial projects.

For investors intending to set up petrochemical units, the state has 2500 acres of industrial ready-to-set up plots near Paradip port, also home to a large crude oil refinery facility of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odisha in the event.

“With abundant natural resources, surplus availability of power at a cost lesser than many other industrialized states of India and a strategically located coastline, within reach of the ASEAN markets Odisha could be the most promising investment destination for countries like Japan, “added Sharma in his presentation

