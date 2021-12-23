IndiGo appoints Neetan Chopra as Chief Digital and Information Officer

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) appoints Neetan Chopra as Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO). He will join IndiGo with effect from January 03, 2022. Neetan, with over 25-years’ experience will take on this newly created role.

Neetan is currently the “Group Chief Technology Officer” at Dubai Holding and was previously a Senior VP of IT & Innovation at Emirates. Having begun his career at Accenture Consulting in India in early 1992, Neetan moved to the UAE and joined Emirates in the year 1995 as a Senior IT Manager. From thereon, he steadily grew with Emirates before leaving them in 2018 and joining Dubai Holding as their Group CTO.

The newly created role of CDIO will provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology and digitalization initiatives as an integral part of the of IndiGo’s business strategy. Neetan will spearhead the digitization of IndiGo’s operations in order to improve cost effectiveness, service quality, customer centricity and analytical capability, as well as drive the co-creation of new digital business models with internal and external partners and the larger technology ecosystem. Neetan will be responsible for all aspects of IndiGo’s information technology and systems, processes, and organization, with a strong focus on attracting, retaining, and developing key IT and digital talents.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “With IT, Technology and Digital becoming more and more strategic to the company, and the fact that there will be enormous focus in terms of innovation and driving digitalization, we decided to combine the two organizations under a common leadership of a “Chief Digital & Information Officer”. We are so pleased that Neetan Chopra has chosen to come on board with us. His extensive airline experience in technology and digital disruption will be immensely helpful as we chart IndiGo’s future”.

Neetan said, “We live in unprecedented times and for those who are curious, open and driven, the digital era presents a spectacular array of opportunities. I feel privileged and am super excited to return back to my beautiful country and join the trusted, open, and future-focused ‘lean clean flying machine’, IndiGo. I look forward to co-creating the digital future of IndiGo with our passionate employees, our discerning customers, our collaborative partners, and the world’s most vibrant tech ecosystem”