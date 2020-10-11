India’s Total Recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 60 lakh

New Delhi: India has scaled another peak today. The total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 60 lakh (60,77,976).

With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries continues. 89,154 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States/UTs, and total dedication & commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a consistent slide in the number of daily fatalities and a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries.

For the last eight consecutive days, new deaths recorded are less than 1000. 918 deaths were recorded in last 24 hours in the country.

The total active cases in India stand at 8,67,496. The active cases have sustained on the downslide and are less than 8 lakhs since the last three days.

The national Recovery Rate has further increased to 86.17%.

With increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases.

The five top States with the maximum caseload (61% of the Active Cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the Total Recoveries.

80% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 26,000 new cases of recovered patients.

74,383 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

80% of the new cases are concentrated in ten States/UT. Kerala has reported the maximum number of new cases, followed by Maharashtra. Both have contributed more than 11,000 to the new cases.

918 fatalities have been registered in the past 24 hours. 84% of these are reported from 10 States and UTs.

With 308 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for 33% of deaths reported yesterday, followed by Karnataka with 102 deaths.

