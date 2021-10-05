India’s Olympic champions Mirabai Chanu and Bajrang Punia to endorse Amrutanjan’s pain management range

Mumbai : Amrutanjan Healthcare, a 128-year-old company with a rich legacy and a pioneer in India’s healthcare industry has signed the Champions of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Weightlifting Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu and Wrestling Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, as brand ambassadors.

The Olympic champions will endorse the company’s portfolio of Advanced Body pain management products which includes Back Pain Roll-On, Joint Muscle Spray, and Pain Patch.

As top-class sportspersons, these athletes have won honours for India on a global platform but the road to success in sports has never been easy. These players had to overcome their fair share of pain, hardship, and challenges.

Amrutanjan, a pioneer in pain management since 1893, has been helping millions of Indians to overcome pain and through this partnership, it will highlight its Body pain management products by narrating not only the success stories of these athletes but also their hardships on their journey towards excellence.

As part of the partnership, the brand ambassadors will feature in a series of campaigns including television and digital commercials for Amrutanjan’s Advanced Back Pain Roll-On, Joint Muscle Spray, and Pain Patch. All these products are a unique blend of health, science, and nature and are loyal to the roots of Ayurveda.

Both the athletes will also appear in various initiatives such as consumer and customer outreach programs.

Commenting on the association Mr. S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited said, “Amrutanjan has always been a pioneer in pain management products, and is India’s trusted choice for effective pain relief over the years. As a company, we are always striving to enhance the quality of life of consumers through our innovative products. Our expertise lies in combining science with the naturalness of Ayurveda and we have been honing this since 1893. Our products are known for being efficacious in providing the relief that our consumers seek. We are against the use of synthetic chemicals like Diclofenac which are known to cause serious side effects to personal health and impacts the larger environment”

The company is now focused on growing its portfolio by offering more superior pain management products that come with performance-based claims backed by scientific clinical trials. As a proud Indian brand, it gives us immense pleasure to sign our Olympic champions as our brand ambassadors. They have overcome immense odds to achieve success for our country on a global stage and we are proud to have them on board”.

Mr. Mani Bhagavtheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, said, “Mirabai and Bajrang have emerged as role models and youth icons for the future generation. They embody the spirit of never giving up despite pain or setbacks and that’s a value our brand resonates with. Through this collaboration and stories of the athletes we want to highlight the fact that pain can be overcome and it should not stop you from achieving your dreams.”

Ms. Mirabai Chanu said, “I am very excited to partner with Amrutanjan to promote their portfolio of pain management products. As an athlete, we have to endure physical pain and yet continue to perform. On days when the pain is almost unbearable, Amrutanjan’s range of products such as Pain Relief + Patch and Back Pain Roll-On has come to my rescue. It’s Hot Action’ heat therapy starts working within 30 seconds to give instant and long-lasting relief”

Mr. Bajrang Punia said, “As a high-performance athlete, I am always looking for any edge that I can get over my competition and am looking forward to using Amrutanjan’s Joint Muscle + Spray to help me in relieving joint, muscle, and overall body pain. Moreover, for athletes in combat sports like wrestling, recovery is just as important as peak performance. This spray reaches the affected muscle and kicks out pain instantly making it helpful for quick body recovery after an intense training session or between competition bouts.”