India’s non-fossil fuel based cumulative electric installed capacity stands at 174.53 Giga Watts, which is 42.5% of the installed capacity

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today said that developed countries, in 2009, had committed to a climate finance mobilization goal of USD 100 billion per year, by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. The overarching decision titled Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan, adopted by all countries at COP 27 in November, 2022, noted with serious concern that the goal of developed country Parties to mobilize jointly USD 100 billion per year by 2020 has not yet been met, and further urged developed country Parties to meet the goal.

Shri Choubey said that India’s climate actions have so far largely been financed from domestic sources, including government budgetary support as well as a mix of market mechanisms and fiscal instruments and policy interventions. As per India’s Third Biennial Update Report (BUR) to the UNFCCC in February 2021, during 2014 to 2019, Global Environment Facility and Green Climate Fund have provided grants to a total of USD 165.25 million.

In the written reply it was stated that under the Paris Agreement, India has submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) demonstrating higher ambition in its climate action. The updated targets in India’s NDC include reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels; achieving about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030; and create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO 2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030 and propagating a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement for ‘LIFE’– ‘Lifestyle for Environment.

The Government is implementing the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), which is the overarching policy framework and comprises of national missions in specific areas of solar energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water, agriculture, Himalayan eco-system, sustainable habitat, green India, human health and strategic knowledge on climate change. Further, 34 States/Union Territories have prepared State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) consistent with the objectives of NAPCC. Government has launched many schemes and programs to scale up India’s action on both adaptation and mitigation. As per India’s LT-LEDS (Long Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy) submitted to the UNFCCC in November, 2022, India’s vision of low carbon development is based on the need to ensure India’s high energy needs for development, including poverty eradication, achieving Sustainable Development Goals and economic growth.

As a result of the aforesaid measures, India’s emission intensity of GDP has reduced by 24 per cent between 2005 and 2016. India’s non-fossil fuel based cumulative electric installed capacity stands at 174.53 Giga Watts (42.53%) as on December, 2022. India’s total forest and tree cover has reached 8,09,537 sq. km. which is 24.62% of the total geographical area of the country as per India’s State of the Forest Report 2021. This is an increase of 2261 sq. km. (0.28%) compared to the previous assessment of 2019.