New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports in April 2021 was USD 30.21 billion, an increase of 197.03% over USD 10.17 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 16.03% over USD 26.04 billion in April 2019.

India’s merchandise imports in April 2021 was USD 45.45 billion, with an increase of 165.99% over USD 17.09 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 7.22% over USD 42.39 billion in April 2019.

India is thus a net importer in April 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 15.24 billion, which increased by 120.34% over trade deficit of USD 6.92 billion in April 2020 and declined by 6.81% over trade deficit of USD 16.35 billion in April 2019.

In April 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 26.85 billion, registering a positive growth of 200.62% over USD 8.93 billion in April 2020 and a positive growth of 19.44% over USD 22.48 billion in April 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2021 was USD 23.51 billion, registering a positive growth of 164.28% over USD 8.90 billion in April 2020 and a positive growth of 19.89% over USD 19.61 billion in April 2019.

In April 2021, Oil imports was USD 10.8 billion, a positive growth of 132.26% compared to USD 4.65 billion in April 2020 and a negative growth of 6.62 compared to USD 11.56 billion in April 2019.

Non-oil imports in April 2021 was estimated at USD 34.65 billion, showing an increase of 178.6% compared to USD 12.44 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 12.42% compared to USD 30.82 billion in April 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports was USD 26.05 billion in April 2021, recording a positive growth of 111.3%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 12.33 billion in April 2020 and a positive growth of 6.48% over USD 24.46 billion in April 2019.

All Major commodities have recorded positive growth in export during April 2021 vis-à-vis April 2020 namely, Gems and Jewellery (9158.63%), Jute mfg. Including floor covering (1556.39%), Carpet (1351.48%), Handicrafts excl. Hand-made carpet (1207.98%), Leather and leather manufactures (1168.96%), RMG of All Textiles (920.52%), Cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products etc. (616.6%), Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups etc. (583.53%), Ceramic products and glassware (441.57%), Other cereals (441.46%), Electronic Goods (362.86%), Oil meals (275.91%), Cashew (252.46%), Mica, coal and other ores, minerals including process (234.63%), Engineering goods (234.63%), Tobacco (183.86%), Iron ore (175.15%), Petroleum products (171.11%), Cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed item (170.86%), Oil Seeds (166.24%), Meat, dairy and poultry products (148.6%), Tea (143.04%), Marine products (107.59%), Spices (102.32%), Coffee (73.83%), Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (69.39%), Rice (60.29%), Plastic and linoleum (47.49%), Fruits and vegetables (21.82%), and Drugs and pharmaceuticals (20.68%).

Major commodity groups of export showing positive growth in April 2021 over April 2019 are: Iron ore (219.55%), Other cereals (206.43%), Oil meals (86.59%), Jute mfg. Including floor covering (66.19%), Rice (49.45%), Cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed item (40.34%), Electronic Goods (35.81%), Mica, coal and other ores, minerals including process (33.17%), Spices (32.72%), Cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products etc. (25.27%), Ceramic products and glassware (22.57%), Drugs and pharmaceuticals (22.55%), Carpet (22.38%), Engineering goods (18.61%), Cashew (16.57%), Gems and Jewellery (16.38%), Marine products (16.34%), Handicrafts excl. Hand-made carpet (14.33%), Plastic and linoleum (13.31%), Fruits and vegetables (11.66%), Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups etc. (8.35%), and Oil Seeds (1.30%).

Major commodity groups of export showing negative growth in April 2021 over April 2019 are: Tea (-23.66%%), Leather and leather manufactures (-13.27%), Tobacco (-9.86%), RMG of All Textiles (-8.01%), Petroleum products (-5.5%), Coffee (-2.56%), Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (-2.21%), and Meat, dairy and poultry products (-1.38%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in April 2021 over the corresponding month of last year are: Gold (215906.91%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (119500.48%), Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (1525.05%), Electronic goods (213.59%), Non-ferrous metals (193.89%), Transport equipment (170.95%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (163.13%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (138.18%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (133.77%), Petroleum, Crude & products (132.26%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (113.73%), Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (111.7%), Wood & Wood products (101.01%), Machine tools (100.93%), Vegetable Oil (97.57%), Project Goods (91.79%), Leather & leather products (91.59%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (88.10%), Chemical material & products (84.57%), Iron & Steel (73.19%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (72.73%), Fruits & vegetables (70.0%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (65.98%), Medcnl. & Pharmaceutical products (56.92%), Pulp and Waste paper (46.35%), Cotton Raw & Waste (11.68%) and Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (7.75%).

Major commodity groups of import showing negative growth in April 2021 over the corresponding month of last year are: Silver (-88.55%), Newsprint (-46.07%), and Pulses (-42.46%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in April 2021 over April 2019 are: Vegetable Oil (75.85%), Gold (54.17%), Chemical material & products (41.68%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (36.69%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (29.60%), Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (25.23%), Medcnl. & Pharmaceutical products (22.23%), Fruits & vegetables (18.95%), Electronic goods (17.01%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (15.39%), Non-ferrous metals (13.51%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (12.46%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (6.78%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (5.54%), and Wood & Wood products (2.63%).

Major commodity groups of import showing negative growth in April 2021 over April 2019 are: Silver (-95.25%), Newsprint (-59.63%), Cotton Raw & Waste (-50.42%), Pulses (-46.98%), Project Goods (-37.47%), Leather & leather products (-33.10%), Transport equipment (-24.49%), Machine tools (-23.40%), Pulp and Waste paper (-18.09%), Iron & Steel (-17.93%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (-14.84%), Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (-11.44%), Petroleum, Crude & products (-6.62%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (-1.55%), and Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (-0.37%).

MERCHANDISE TRADE: Preliminary Data, April 2021

Summary Value in USD Billion

Total Non-Petroleum Non- Petroleum and Non-Gems & Jewellery 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 % change 2021-22 over 2020-21 % change 2021-22 over 2019-20 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 % change 2021-22 over 2020-21 % change 2021-22 over 2019-20 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 % change 2021-22 over 2020-21 % change 2021-22 over 2019-20 Exports 26.04 10.17 30.21 -60.93 197.03 22.48 8.93 26.85 -60.27 200.62 19.61 8.90 23.51 -54.64 164.28 Imports 42.39 17.09 45.45 -59.69 165.99 30.82 12.44 34.65 -59.65 178.60 24.46 12.33 26.05 -49.61 111.30 Deficit 16.35 6.92 15.24 -57.70 120.34 8.34 3.51 7.80 -57.98 122.49 4.85 3.43 2.54 -29.29 -26.01

Change by top Commodity Groups Value in USD Million

Top Increase Top Decline Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change EXPORT (APR ’21 OVER APR’20) Engineering Goods 5552.27 234.63 Gems And Jewellery 3305.44 9158.63 Petroleum Products 2120.97 171.11 EXPORT (APR ’21 OVER APR’19) Engineering Goods 1242.47 18.61 Petroleum Products -195.63 -5.50 Gems And Jewellery 470.34 16.38 Rmg Of All Textiles -112.78 -8.01 Iron Ore 435.86 219.55 Organic And Inorganic Chemicals -45.37 -2.21

Top Increase Top Decline Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change Commodity group Change (USD Million) % change IMPORT (APR ’21 OVER APR’20) Petroleum, Crude & products 6149.22 132.26 Silver -91.87 -88.55 Gold 6121.40 N.A. Pulses -40.41 -42.46 Electronic goods 3436.18 213.59 Newsprint -19.78 -46.07 IMPORT (APR ’21 OVER APR’19) Gold 2151.75 54.17 Petroleum, Crude & products -765.73 -6.62 Electronic goods 733.38 17.01 Transport equipment -472.32 -24.49 Vegetable Oil 554.04 75.85 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. -346.69