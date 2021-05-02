Jammu and Kashmir reports3832 new positive cases,147242 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 3832 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1231from Jammu division and 2601from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 179915.Also 47 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 30 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1801 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 689 from Jammu Division and 1112 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 179915 positive cases, 30343 are Active Positive, 147242 have recovered and 2330have died; 919in Jammu division and 1411 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7312926test results available, 7133011 samples have been tested as negative till 1st May, 2021.

Till date 1814821 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 95997 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 30343 in isolation and 120996in home surveillance. Besides, 1565155 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 44522 positive cases (including 1084 cases reported today) with 8872 Active Positive, 35104recovered (including 548cases recovered today), 546 deaths; Baramulla has 13268 positive cases (including 309 cases reported today)with 2484Active Positive, 10585recovered (including 215 cases recovered today), 199 deaths; Budgam reported 10912positive cases (including291 cases reported today)with 1609 active positive cases, 9171 recovered (including 70cases recovered today), 132 deaths; Pulwama has 7233 positive cases (including 70 cases reported today)with 973 Active Positive, 6159 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today)and 101 deaths; Kupwara has 7189 positive cases (including 222 cases reported today), 1009 Active Positive, 6078recoveries (including 50 cases recovered today), 102 deaths; Anantnag district has 7285 positive cases (including 286 cases reported today)with 1547 Active Positive, 5627 recovered (including 41 cases recovered today), 111 deaths; Bandipora has 5531 positive cases (including77 cases reported today), with452Active Positive and 5015 recoveries (including 27 cases recovered today),64 deaths; Ganderbal has 5536 positive cases (including 94 cases reported today)with 526Active Positive, 4960 recoveries (including 52 cases recovered today)and50deaths; Kulgam has 4577 positive cases (including 221 cases reported today)with 1336 Active Positive, 3177recoveries (including49 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths while as Shopian has 3107 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today),363active positive cases, 2702 recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 35123 positive cases (including 504 cases reported today) with 6201 active positive cases, 28426recoveries (including 474 cases recovered today), 496 deaths; Udhampur has 6193 positive cases (including 141cases reported today), 693active positive cases, 5433 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today)and67 deaths; Rajouri has 4973 positive cases (including 96 cases reported today)with 981active positive, 3926recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 66deaths; Doda has 3846 positive cases (including 42cases reported today)with305Active positive, 3474 recovered(including 08 cases recovered today) and 67deaths; Kathua has 4652 positive cases (including 120 cases reported today), 601 active positive cases, 3986 recovered(including 35 cases recovered today) and 65deaths; Kishtwar has 2974 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today)with 139 Active Positive, 2813 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3778 positive cases (including 137 cases reported today)with 857 active positive cases, 2867 recoveries and 54 deaths; Poonch has 3020 positive cases (including 64 cases reported today) with 396 active positive, 2587recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths; Ramban has 2686 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today)with367 active positive cases, 2293 recoveries and 26 deaths while Reasi has 3510 positive (including 52 cases reported today)with 632 active positive cases, 2859 recoveries (including 133 cases recovered today)and 19 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 179915 positive cases in J&K, 19613have been reported as travelers while 160302 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1534 COVID dedicated beds, 1283 Isolation beds with 538vacant beds and 251 ICU beds where 129 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2016 COVID dedicated beds, 1906 Isolation beds where 955 beds are vacant and 110 ICU beds where 65are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3550 COVID dedicated beds, 3189 Isolation beds with 1493 beds vacant and 361 ICU beds with 194 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.38 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.