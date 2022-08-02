India’s merchandise export in April -July 2022-23 was USD 156.41 billion with an increase of 19.35% over USD 131.06 billion in April -July 2021-22.

New Delhi : India has achieved merchandise export of USD 35.24 billion in July 2022, almost at similar levels of USD 35.51 billion in July 2021. This has been achieved despite measures to control inflation (Iron Ore & Pellets, Iron and Steel, Petroleum Products, etc.) and the continued disruptions of supply chains due to Covid and Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Value of non-petroleum exports in July 2022 was 29.82 USD billion, registering a positive growth of only 0.48% over non-petroleum exports of USD29.67 billion in July 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -July 2022-23 was USD 123.90 billion, an increase of 10.3% over USD 112.32 billion in April -July 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2022 was USD 26.54 billion, registering a positive growth of 1.24% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 26.21 billion in July 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -July 2022-23was USD 110.39 billion, an increase of 10.73% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 99.69 billion in April -July 2021-22.
India’s merchandise import in July 2022 was USD 66.26 billion, an increase of 43.59% over USD 46.15 billion in July 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -July 2022-23 was USD 256.43 billion with an increase of 48.12% over USD 173.12 billion in April -July 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 45.13 billion in July 2022 with a positive growth of 33.74% over non-petroleum imports of USD 33.74 billion in July 2021.The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -July 2022-23was USD 174.39 billion, showing an increase of 34.35% compared to non-oil imports of USD 129.81 billion in April -July 2021-22.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 38.44 billion in July 2022 with a positive growth of 42.88%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.9 billion in July 2021.Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -July 2022-23 was USD 147.55 billion, recording a positive growth of 36.93%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 107.75 billion in April -July 2021-22.
The trade deficit in July 2022 was USD 31.02 billion, while it was 100.01 billion USD during April -July 2022-23.
Statement1:India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in July 2022
Value in Billion USD
%Growth
JULY’22
JULY’21
JULY’22 vs JULY’21
Exports
35.24
35.51
-0.76
Imports
66.26
46.15
43.59
Deficit
31.02
10.63
–
Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-July 2022-23
Value in Billion USD
% Growth
APR’22-JULY’22
APR’21-JULY’21
APR-JULY 2022-23 vs APR-JULY 2021-22
Exports
156.41
131.06
19.35
Imports
256.43
173.12
48.12
Deficit
100.01
42.07
–
Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in July 2022
Value in Billion USD
% Growth
JULY’22
JULY’21
JULY’22 vs JULY’21
Exports
29.82
29.67
0.48
Imports
45.13
33.74
33.74
Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-July 2022-23
Value in Billion USD
% Growth
APR’22-JULY’22
APR’21-JULY’21
APR-JULY 2022-23 vs APR-JULY 2021-22
Exports
123.90
112.32
10.30
Imports
174.39
129.81
34.35
Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in July 2022
Value in Billion USD
% Growth
JULY’22
JULY’21
JULY’22 vs JULY’21
Exports
26.54
26.21
1.24
Imports
38.44
26.90
42.88
Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-July 2022-23
Value in Billion USD
% Growth
APR’22-JULY’22
APR’21-JULY’21
APR-JULY 2022-23 vs APR-JULY 2021-22
Exports
110.39
99.69
10.73
Imports
147.55
107.75
36.93
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in July 2022, are –
Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in July 2022
Value of Export (Million US$)
Share (%)
Growth (%)
Major Commodity Group
July-22
July-21
July-22
July-22 over July-21
Engineering goods
9303.21
9545.20
26.40
-2.54
Petroleum products
5427.21
5840.02
15.40
-7.07
Gems and Jewellery
3279.34
3459.67
9.30
-5.21
Organic and Inorganic chemicals
2618.54
2426.09
7.43
7.93
Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
2116.29
2145.67
6.00
-1.37
Electronic goods
1817.51
1244.20
5.16
46.08
RMG of all Textiles
1380.45
1389.22
3.92
-0.63
Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
943.50
1315.42
2.68
-28.27
Rice
925.64
710.94
2.63
30.20
Plastic and Linoleum
801.09
832.61
2.27
-3.79
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
28612.77
28909.05
81.19
-1.02
Rest
6630.84
6603.77
18.81
0.41
Total Exports
35243.61
35512.82
100.00
-0.76
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 78% of total importsin July 2022, are –
Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in July 2022
Value of Import (Million US$)
Share (%)
Growth (%)
Major Commodity Group
July-22
July-21
July-22
July-22 over July-21
Petroleum, Crude & products
21132.90
12402.06
31.89
70.40
Electronic goods
6800.89
5319.77
10.26
27.84
Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
5179.98
1958.92
7.82
164.43
Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
3812.57
2821.52
5.75
35.12
Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
3214.10
2628.17
4.85
22.29
Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
3141.19
2440.47
4.74
28.71
Gold
2370.32
4203.06
3.58
-43.60
Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
2191.18
1313.21
3.31
66.86
Vegetable Oil
2015.77
1369.58
3.04
47.18
Non-ferrous metals
1815.26
1297.09
2.74
39.95
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
51674.18
35753.86
77.98
44.53
Rest
14590.15
10393.11
22.02
40.38
Total Imports
66264.32
46146.97
100.00
43.59
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in April 2021-July 2022, are –
Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-July 2022
Value of Export (Million US$)
Share (%)
Growth (%)
Major Commodity Group
Apr’22-July’22
Apr’21-July’21
Apr’21-July’22
Apr’22-July’23 over Apr’21-July’22
Engineering goods
38272.24
35437.95
24.47
8.00
Petroleum products
32512.21
18731.63
20.79
73.57
Gems and Jewellery
13511.47
12631.44
8.64
6.97
Organic and Inorganic chemicals
10778.63
9300.92
6.89
15.89
Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
8374.09
7934.51
5.35
5.54
Electronic goods
6567.00
4212.38
4.20
55.90
RMG of all Textiles
5871.34
4794.93
3.75
22.45
Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
4107.66
4681.56
2.63
-12.26
Rice
3648.22
3123.11
2.33
16.81
Plastic and Linoleum
3151.45
3403.82
2.01
-7.41
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
126794.30
104252.24
81.07
21.62
Rest
29616.19
26803.13
18.93
10.50
Total Exports
156410.49
131055.37
100.00
19.35
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total importsin April 2021-July 2022, are –
Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-July 2022
Value of Import (Million US$)
Share (%)
Growth (%)
Major Commodity Group
Apr’22-July’22
Apr’21-July’21
Apr’21-July’22
Apr’22-July’23 over Apr’21-July’22
Petroleum, Crude & products
82030.43
43314.28
31.99
89.38
Electronic goods
25389.90
19220.00
9.90
32.10
Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
22323.14
7831.34
8.71
185.05
Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
14316.11
12036.53
5.58
18.94
Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
13269.85
9445.84
5.17
40.48
Gold
12860.94
12088.11
5.02
6.39
Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
11535.04
9915.71
4.50
16.33
Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
8553.75
6221.55
3.34
37.49
Vegetable Oil
7265.81
5526.97
2.83
31.46
Non-ferrous metals
6956.56
5334.08
2.71
30.42
Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
204501.55
130934.41
79.75
56.19
Rest
51923.47
42189.54
20.25
23.07
Total Imports
256425.02
173123.96
100.00
48.12