India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18.22 Crore

New Delhi: India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,07,95,335 today. The National Recovery Rate is 84.25%.

3,62,437 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India’s Daily New COVID cases for the fifth time in the last six days.

Ten states account for 70.94% of the new recoveries.

On the other front, India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 36,18,458 today. It now comprises 14.66% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 55,344 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

10 States cumulatively account for 74.69% of India’s total Active Cases.

The graph below highlights the change in active cases for states in the last 24 hours.

A declining trend in positivity rate is also observed which stood now at 16.98% as shown below.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 18.22 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,22,20,164 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,55,003sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,42,278 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,41,047 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,44,25,044 FLWs (1stdose), 81,86,568 FLWs (2nddose), 48,25,799 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,71,61,076 (1stdose) and 90,66,862 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,44,69,599 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,78,01,891 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 96,42,278 2nd Dose 66,41,047 FLWs 1st Dose 1,44,25,044 2nd Dose 81,86,568 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 48,25,799 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,71,61,076 2nd Dose 90,66,862 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,44,69,599 2nd Dose 1,78,01,891 Total 18,22,20,164

Ten states account for 66.76% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

5,62,130 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 48,25,799 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,181 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,443 3 Assam 1,96,690 4 Bihar 6,23,255 5 Chandigarh 1,938 6 Chhattisgarh 1,028 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2,992 8 Daman & Diu 3,137 9 Delhi 5,78,140 10 Goa 5,800 11 Gujarat 4,82,501 12 Haryana 4,20,625 13 Himachal Pradesh 14 14 Jammu & Kashmir 31,188 15 Jharkhand 73,436 16 Karnataka 1,13,335 17 Kerala 1,553 18 Ladakh 570 19 Madhya Pradesh 1,81,722 20 Maharashtra 6,48,674 21 Meghalaya 3,884 22 Nagaland 4 23 Odisha 1,39,177 24 Puducherry 2 25 Punjab 6,961 26 Rajasthan 7,17,784 27 Tamil Nadu 31,356 28 Telangana 500 29 Tripura 2 30 Uttar Pradesh 4,14,736 31 Uttarakhand 1,08,125 32 West Bengal 32,046 Total 48,25,799

More than 17 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.As on Day-120 of the vaccination drive (15th May, 2021), 17,33,232 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,027sessions, 11,30,928 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 6,02,304 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 15thMay, 2021 (Day-120)

HCWs 1stDose 14,093 2ndDose 18,622 FLWs 1stDose 56,699 2nd Dose 35,560 18-44 years 1st Dose 5,62,130 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,48,678 2nd Dose 3,05,017 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,49,328 2nd Dose 2,43,105 Total Achievement 1stDose 11,30,928 2ndDose 6,02,304

3,11,170 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 74.7% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 41,664. It is followed by Maharashtra with 34,848 while Tamil Nadu reported 33,658 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.

4,077 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 75.55% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (960). Karnataka follows with 349 daily deaths.

In addition, the foreign aid of relief materials continues to be swiftly cleared, apportioned and sent to States/UTs to combat COVID-19. Cumulatively, 10,953 Oxygen Concentrators; 13,169 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,835 ventilators/Bi PAP; ~4.9L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.