India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 16.49 Crore as the Nationwide Vaccination Drive expands

New Delhi: The Global Community has been extending a helping hand in supporting efforts of India to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. Government of India has ensured the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated, and dispatched to States and UTs. This is an ongoing exercise. The aim is to extend all support and assistance through various means and measures to strengthen the States’ and UTs’ efforts during this critical phase.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.49 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

11,80,798 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 States and UTs. These are A&N Islands (330), Andhra Pradesh (16), Assam (220), Bihar (284), Chandigarh (2), Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,83,679), Goa (741), Gujarat (2,24,109), Haryana (1,69,409), Himachal Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (21,249), Jharkhand (77), Karnataka (7,068), Kerala (22), Ladakh (86), Madhya Pradesh (9,823), Maharashtra (2,15,274), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (28,327), Puducherry (1), Punjab (2,187), Rajasthan (2,18,795), Tamil Nadu (8,419), Telangana (440), Tripura (2), Uttar Pradesh (86,420), Uttarakhand (17) and West Bengal (2,757).

Cumulatively, 16,49,73,058 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,11,300 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,01,643 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 63,92,248 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,64,363 FLWs (1stdose), 75,39,007FLWs (2nddose), 11,80,798 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,33,28,112 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,35,91,594 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,43,12,908 1st dose) and 53,62,385 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs

1st Dose

95,01,643

2nd Dose

63,92,248

FLWs

1st Dose

1,37,64,363

2nd Dose

75,39,007

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

11,80,798

Age Group 45 to 60 years

1st Dose

5,43,12,908

2nd Dose

53,62,385

Over 60 years

1st Dose

5,33,28,112

2nd Dose

1,35,91,594

Total

16,49,73,058

Ten states account for 66.84% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (6th May, 2021), 23,70,298 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,938 sessions, 10,60,064 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,10,234 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 6th May, 2021 (Day-111)

HCWs

1stDose

19,925

2ndDose

37,117

FLWs

1stDose

99,336

2nd Dose

1,09,909

18-44 years

1st Dose

2,67,054

45 to 60 years

1stDose

4,73,186

2nd Dose

5,04,194

Over 60 years

1stDose

2,00,563

2nd Dose

6,59,014

Total Achievement

1stDose

10,60,064

2ndDose

13,10,234

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,76,12,351 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.95%.

3,31,507 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.47% of the new recoveries.

4,14,188 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 71.81% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. It is followed by Karnataka with 49,058 while Kerala reported 42,464 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 36,45,164. It now comprises 16.96% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 78,766 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Twelve States cumulatively account for 81.04% of India’s total Active Cases.

Ten districts account for 25% of the total active cases in the country.

Active cases constitute 16.96% of the total cases while Recoveries are more than 81.95%.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

3,915 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 74.48% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (853). Uttar Pradesh follows with 350 daily deaths.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT) and Mizoram.