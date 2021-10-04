India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 90.79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 90.79 Cr (90,79,32,861) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,73,789
2nd Dose
89,34,169
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,55,327
2nd Dose
1,51,09,293
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
36,74,65,954
2nd Dose
8,83,14,532
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
16,12,96,306
2nd Dose
7,85,84,116
Over 60 years
1st Dose
10,23,23,752
2nd Dose
5,71,75,623
Total
90,79,32,861
The recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,31,21,247.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.89%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.
Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 99 consecutive days now.
20,799 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of
9,91,676 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.42 Cr (57,42,52,400) cumulative tests.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.63% remains less than 3% for the last 101 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 35 days and below 5% for 118 consecutive days now.