Odisha reports 407 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 407 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1028366. Khordha district registered the Highest of 167 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 63 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd October
New Positive Cases: 407
Of which 0-18 years: 74
In quarantine: 238
Local contacts: 169
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Cuttack: 63
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Jagatsinghpur: 18
8. Jajpur: 17
9. Kalahandi: 3
10. Kendrapada: 10
11. Khurda: 167
12. Koraput: 3
13. Malkangiri: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 26
15. Nayagarh: 5
16. Puri: 19
17. Sambalpur: 11
18. Sundargarh: 2
19. State Pool: 39
New recoveries: 606
Cumulative tested: 20236945
Positive: 1028366
Recovered: 1015018
Active cases: 5075