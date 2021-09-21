India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 81.85 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 96,46,778 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 81.85 Cr (81,85,13,827) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 80,35,135 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,69,386 2nd Dose 87,50,107 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,46,016 2nd Dose 1,45,66,593 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 33,12,97,757 2nd Dose 6,26,66,347 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,20,67,152 2nd Dose 7,00,70,609 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,74,87,849 2nd Dose 5,28,92,011 Total 81,85,13,827

The recovery of 34,469 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,49,574.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.75%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 86 consecutive days now.

26,115 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

14,13,951 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.50 Cr (55,50,35,717) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.08% remains less than 3% for the last 88 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.85%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 22 days and below 5% for 105 consecutive days now.