India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 80.85 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 37,78,296 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 Cr (80,85,68,144) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 79,78,302 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,68,967 2nd Dose 87,29,932 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,45,002 2nd Dose 1,45,04,111 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 32,70,72,826 2nd Dose 6,01,11,629 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,09,55,764 2nd Dose 6,91,16,028 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,69,24,214 2nd Dose 5,24,39,671 Total 80,85,68,144

The recovery of 43,938 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,15,105.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.72%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 85 consecutive days now.

30,256 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,77,607 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.36 Cr (55,36,21,766) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.07% remains less than 3% for the last 87 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 21 days and below 5% for 104 consecutive days now.