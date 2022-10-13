India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.15 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.15 Cr (2,19,15,39,281) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,04,996) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415293 2nd Dose 10119809 Precaution Dose 7049964 FLWs 1st Dose 18436985 2nd Dose 17718153 Precaution Dose 13701961 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41104996 2nd Dose 32009908 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61974140 2nd Dose 53195854 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561352552 2nd Dose 516061306 Precaution Dose 98588987 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204040458 2nd Dose 197024817 Precaution Dose 49936055 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127675835 2nd Dose 123184640 Precaution Dose 47947568 Precaution Dose 21,72,24,535 Total 2,19,15,39,281

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,509. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,557 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,65,963.

2,786 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,57,965 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.78 Cr (89,78,77,536) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.05% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.08%.