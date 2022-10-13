National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.15 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.15 Cr (2,19,15,39,281) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,04,996) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415293
2nd Dose 10119809
Precaution Dose 7049964
FLWs 1st Dose 18436985
2nd Dose 17718153
Precaution Dose 13701961
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41104996
2nd Dose 32009908
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61974140
2nd Dose 53195854
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561352552
2nd Dose 516061306
Precaution Dose 98588987
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204040458
2nd Dose 197024817
Precaution Dose 49936055
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127675835
2nd Dose 123184640
Precaution Dose 47947568
Precaution Dose 21,72,24,535
Total 2,19,15,39,281

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,509. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,557 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,65,963.

 

2,786 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,57,965 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.78 Cr (89,78,77,536) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.05% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.08%.

 

