India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 211.91 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 211.91 Cr (2,11,91,05,738) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.02 Cr (4,02,61,326) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,970 2nd Dose 1,01,05,765 Precaution Dose 67,33,809 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,398 2nd Dose 1,76,97,177 Precaution Dose 1,31,01,103 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,02,61,326 2nd Dose 3,00,87,516 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,55,287 2nd Dose 5,22,70,829 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,05,30,020 2nd Dose 51,28,77,344 Precaution Dose 6,01,53,007 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,93,965 2nd Dose 19,62,68,368 Precaution Dose 3,39,72,870 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,73,885 2nd Dose 12,26,78,451 Precaution Dose 4,03,96,648 Precaution Dose 15,43,57,437 Total 2,11,91,05,738

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 84,931. Active cases now constitute 0.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62%. 9,206 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,02,993.

7,591 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,65,751 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.52 Cr (88,52,08,552) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.58%.