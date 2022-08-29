National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 211.91 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 211.91 Cr (2,11,91,05,738) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.02 Cr (4,02,61,326) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,970
2nd Dose 1,01,05,765
Precaution Dose 67,33,809
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,398
2nd Dose 1,76,97,177
Precaution Dose 1,31,01,103
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,02,61,326
2nd Dose 3,00,87,516
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,55,287
2nd Dose 5,22,70,829
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,05,30,020
2nd Dose 51,28,77,344
Precaution Dose 6,01,53,007
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,93,965
2nd Dose 19,62,68,368
Precaution Dose 3,39,72,870
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,73,885
2nd Dose 12,26,78,451
Precaution Dose 4,03,96,648
Precaution Dose 15,43,57,437
Total 2,11,91,05,738

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 84,931. Active cases now constitute 0.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62%. 9,206 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,02,993.

 

 

7,591 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,65,751 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.52 Cr (88,52,08,552) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.58%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.