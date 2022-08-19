India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.27Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.27Cr (2,09,27,32,604) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,78,10,025sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,04,328) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,391 2nd Dose 1,01,00,654 Precaution Dose 66,09,494 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,413 2nd Dose 1,76,88,341 Precaution Dose 1,28,47,874 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,04,328 2nd Dose 2,94,36,395 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,29,678 2nd Dose 5,19,02,009 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,01,76,401 2nd Dose 51,15,08,473 Precaution Dose 4,68,71,656 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,22,393 2nd Dose 19,59,30,545 Precaution Dose 2,78,87,495 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,30,132 2nd Dose 12,24,58,264 Precaution Dose 3,76,81,668 Precaution Dose 13,18,98,187 Total 2,09,27,32,604

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,01,830.Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 15,220patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,85,535.

15,754new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,54,491COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.18Cr (88,18,73,052) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.90% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.47%.