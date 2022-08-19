Uncategorized

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.27Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.27Cr (2,09,27,32,604) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,78,10,025sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,04,328) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,391
2nd Dose 1,01,00,654
Precaution Dose 66,09,494
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,413
2nd Dose 1,76,88,341
Precaution Dose 1,28,47,874
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,04,328
2nd Dose 2,94,36,395
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,29,678
2nd Dose 5,19,02,009
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,01,76,401
2nd Dose 51,15,08,473
Precaution Dose 4,68,71,656
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,22,393
2nd Dose 19,59,30,545
Precaution Dose 2,78,87,495
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,30,132
2nd Dose 12,24,58,264
Precaution Dose 3,76,81,668
Precaution Dose 13,18,98,187
Total 2,09,27,32,604

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,01,830.Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 15,220patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,85,535.

 

15,754new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,54,491COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.18Cr (88,18,73,052) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.90% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.47%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.