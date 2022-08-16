India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.31 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.31 Cr (2,08,31,24,694) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,76,96,728 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,74,706) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10413088 2nd Dose 10098987 Precaution Dose 6564089 FLWs 1st Dose 18432934 2nd Dose 17685279 Precaution Dose 12751508 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39774706 2nd Dose 29178992 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61474348 2nd Dose 51775801 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560065392 2nd Dose 511077925 Precaution Dose 42032623 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203800686 2nd Dose 195830804 Precaution Dose 25548833 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127516770 2nd Dose 122395922 Precaution Dose 36706007 Precaution Dose 12,36,03,060 Total 2,08,31,24,694

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,11,252. Active cases now constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56%. 15,040 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,38,844.

15,040 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,12,129 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.06 Cr (88,06,92,503) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.15%.