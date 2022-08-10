India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.03 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.03 Cr (2,07,03,71,204) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,74,83,097 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.96 Cr (3,96,04,796) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,12,772 2nd Dose 1,00,96,525 Precaution Dose 64,90,347 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,32,304 2nd Dose 1,76,81,389 Precaution Dose 1,26,13,719 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,96,04,796 2nd Dose 2,88,55,319 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,13,95,012 2nd Dose 5,15,90,257 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,99,08,236 2nd Dose 51,04,02,579 Precaution Dose 3,58,29,498 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,37,69,068 2nd Dose 19,56,73,969 Precaution Dose 2,24,37,847 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,96,216 2nd Dose 12,22,93,113 Precaution Dose 3,53,88,238 Precaution Dose 11,27,59,649 Total 2,07,03,71,204

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,28,261. Active cases now constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.52%. 19,539 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,35,610.

16,047 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,25,081 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.88 Cr (87,88,77,098) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.90% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.94%.