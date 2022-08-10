National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.03 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.03 Cr (2,07,03,71,204) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,74,83,097 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.96 Cr (3,96,04,796) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,12,772
2nd Dose 1,00,96,525
Precaution Dose 64,90,347
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,32,304
2nd Dose 1,76,81,389
Precaution Dose 1,26,13,719
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,96,04,796
2nd Dose 2,88,55,319
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,13,95,012
2nd Dose 5,15,90,257
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,99,08,236
2nd Dose 51,04,02,579
Precaution Dose 3,58,29,498
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,37,69,068
2nd Dose 19,56,73,969
Precaution Dose 2,24,37,847
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,96,216
2nd Dose 12,22,93,113
Precaution Dose 3,53,88,238
Precaution Dose 11,27,59,649
Total 2,07,03,71,204

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,28,261. Active cases now constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.52%. 19,539 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,35,610.

 

16,047 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,25,081 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.88 Cr (87,88,77,098) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.90% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.94%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.